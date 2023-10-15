ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Biofuels Index (Exchange Series) – Total Return (NYSEARCA:FUE) Trading ∞ Higher

ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Biofuels Index (Exchange Series) – Total Return (NYSEARCA:FUE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up ∞ on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.21. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 743 shares.
ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Biofuels Index (Exchange Series) – Total Return Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Biofuels Index (Exchange Series) – Total Return
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Biofuels Index (Exchange Series) - Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Biofuels Index (Exchange Series) - Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.