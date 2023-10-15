Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,696,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 223,932 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 19,569 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,703 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,948 shares of company stock worth $9,431,332. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.27.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $69.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

