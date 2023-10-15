Empirical Finance LLC Has $536,000 Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after acquiring an additional 733,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,233,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after acquiring an additional 293,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,272,000 after acquiring an additional 277,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,236,206.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $4,046,792.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,202,315.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $15,409,864.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,236,206.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $42,841,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $475.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $487.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.84. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.87 and a 52 week high of $595.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.