Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,562,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,812,000 after acquiring an additional 300,725 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,155. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of J stock opened at $138.43 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

