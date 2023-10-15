Empirical Finance LLC Invests $505,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after buying an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $308,240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 12.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,344,000 after buying an additional 480,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $102,959,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $53.59 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

