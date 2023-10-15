Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $434,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $2,273,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.97.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $123.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.44 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

