Enbridge’s (ENB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENB. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.43.

ENB stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 10.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,766,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,641,000 after purchasing an additional 830,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

