Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.75 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

NYSE:EXK opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $487.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.53. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $55,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

