Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The company had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

