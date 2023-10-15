Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Trading Down 10%

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 744,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 822,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Euro Sun Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$15.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.

About Euro Sun Mining

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

