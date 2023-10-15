Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Down 14.5% in September

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Exagen Price Performance

Shares of XGN opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. Exagen has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 74.00% and a negative net margin of 66.41%. On average, analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exagen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Exagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exagen

About Exagen

(Get Free Report)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.