Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Down 14.5% in September

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Exagen Price Performance
Shares of XGN opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. Exagen has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.20.
Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 74.00% and a negative net margin of 66.41%. On average, analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Exagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
