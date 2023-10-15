Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 38,228 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $109.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $439.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average of $109.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.61.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

