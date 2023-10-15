Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.61.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.27 and a 200 day moving average of $109.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

