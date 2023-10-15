Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,895,144,000 after buying an additional 2,680,850 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,084,883,000 after buying an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

