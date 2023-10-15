FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems worth $17,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,249,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,034,000 after acquiring an additional 77,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,627.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $446.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

