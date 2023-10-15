Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the September 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 41.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIE. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49,090 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the first quarter worth $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 688.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares in the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.45. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric ( NASDAQ:FFIE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($8.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.80) by $0.80.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

