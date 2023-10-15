Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter.
Fast Retailing Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Fast Retailing stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63. Fast Retailing has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $27.18.
Fast Retailing Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fast Retailing
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Trading Halts Explained
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.