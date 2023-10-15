Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $221.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.74.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.
