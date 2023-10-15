Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $221.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4,272.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1,019.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 73,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

