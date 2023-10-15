Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGIFree Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $221.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Fiesta Restaurant Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4,272.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1,019.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 73,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.