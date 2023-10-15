Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 108 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,222,000 after acquiring an additional 268,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $249.42 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $278.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

