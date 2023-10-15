Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,368 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,677,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,214,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,524 shares of company stock worth $17,433,986 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $157.16 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.75 and its 200 day moving average is $161.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Scotiabank raised Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas raised Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.