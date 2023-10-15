Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after buying an additional 2,776,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,799,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,389,000 after purchasing an additional 473,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,361,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $356,633,000 after acquiring an additional 609,945 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $25,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $25,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,243 shares in the company, valued at $818,219.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $789,278. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

