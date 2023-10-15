Fifth Third Bancorp Has $588,000 Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,625,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $99,407,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after acquiring an additional 756,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 667,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $50.52 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

