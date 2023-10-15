Fifth Third Bancorp Has $614,000 Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.36.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.7 %

Sun Communities stock opened at $104.85 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $163.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 202.17%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

