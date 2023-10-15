Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 53,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 22.1% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,690,000 after acquiring an additional 555,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Yum China by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:YUMC opened at $53.74 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

