Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 6,491 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 232,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 43,597 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 432,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 197,114 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE KRG opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.07%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

