Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 94 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $309,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $152.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $176.16. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.47.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $1,273,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,588,935.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $1,273,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,588,935.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,028 shares of company stock worth $4,035,315 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.