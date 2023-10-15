Financial Comparison: First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) & Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF)

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) and Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Andean Precious Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $614.18 million 2.52 -$114.28 million ($0.57) -9.46 Andean Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A C($0.49) -0.89

Andean Precious Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Majestic Silver. First Majestic Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andean Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver -25.46% -3.26% -2.18% Andean Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Andean Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

31.4% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Andean Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Andean Precious Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Majestic Silver and Andean Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 0 1 1 0 2.50 Andean Precious Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 169.02%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Andean Precious Metals.

Summary

Andean Precious Metals beats First Majestic Silver on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Andean Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Andean Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project in Bolivia. It is also exploring its San Pablo and Rio Blanco gold projects located in Bolivia and Latin America. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada. Andean Precious Metals Corp. is a subsidiary of PMB Partners LP.

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.