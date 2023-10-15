Financial Contrast: Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) versus Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Digihost Technology and Soluna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Digihost Technology has a beta of 6.66, meaning that its share price is 566% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Digihost Technology and Soluna’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $19.39 million 1.52 $4.33 million ($0.86) -1.20 Soluna $15.71 million 0.34 -$98.71 million N/A N/A

Digihost Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Soluna.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Soluna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology -122.85% -30.48% -25.07% Soluna -630.94% -100.08% -59.79%

Summary

Digihost Technology beats Soluna on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

