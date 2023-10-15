Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 1,971 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $608,296,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,783,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,102,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,121,000 after purchasing an additional 740,292 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,542,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after purchasing an additional 508,385 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $50.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

