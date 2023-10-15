Financial Counselors Inc. Has $289,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV opened at $48.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

