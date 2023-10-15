Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $236,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 127.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group
In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.63.
Read Our Latest Analysis on OMC
Omnicom Group Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Omnicom Group
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.