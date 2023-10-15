Financial Review: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) vs. Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) and Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EPR Properties and Rural Funds Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 4 2 0 2.14 Rural Funds Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

EPR Properties presently has a consensus target price of $48.81, indicating a potential upside of 14.80%. Given EPR Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than Rural Funds Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 24.02% 6.51% 2.86% Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares EPR Properties and Rural Funds Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

76.1% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of EPR Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EPR Properties and Rural Funds Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $636.84 million 5.03 $176.23 million $1.87 22.74 Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Rural Funds Group.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Rural Funds Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

About Rural Funds Group

(Get Free Report)

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties. RFF is a stapled security, incorporating Rural Funds Trust (ARSN 112 951 578) and RF Active (ARSN 168 740 805).

