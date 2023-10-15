First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 8,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 34,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

Get First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 137,754 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.