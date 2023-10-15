First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 8,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 34,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $5.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
