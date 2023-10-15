First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Trading Down 1%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.82 and last traded at $48.89. Approximately 459,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 240,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 724.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

