First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 10,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 44,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 134.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,376,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $4,924,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $234,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

