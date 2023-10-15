First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 10,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 44,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
