First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.07 and last traded at $68.24. 3,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 17,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.51.

The firm has a market cap of $156.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3758 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

