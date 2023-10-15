First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.07 and last traded at $68.24. 3,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 17,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.51.
The firm has a market cap of $156.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.94.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3758 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
