First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Trading Down 1.3%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $98.44 and last traded at $98.44. 594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.72.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $162.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.39.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0686 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.