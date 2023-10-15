First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Trading Down 1.3%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $98.44 and last traded at $98.44. 594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.72.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $162.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.39.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0686 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,546.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

