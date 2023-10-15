First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Shares Down 1.7%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $91.85 and last traded at $92.10. 133,565 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 69,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.74.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average of $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $999.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRID. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.