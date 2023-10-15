First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Shares Down 1.7%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $91.85 and last traded at $92.10. 133,565 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 69,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.74.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average of $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $999.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
