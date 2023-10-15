Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.12. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.90) by $0.30. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 152.63% and a negative return on equity of 246.79%. The company had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $27,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,743.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $27,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,029,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,743.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.25 per share, with a total value of $117,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,316.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $2,816,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 596,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 49,370 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

