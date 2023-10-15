Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BEN

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BEN opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.