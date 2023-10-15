Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.66 and last traded at $37.74. 2,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $813.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Free Report) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

