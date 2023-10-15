FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.03.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in FreightCar America by 38,276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 1,210.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

