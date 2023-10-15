Freshrealm, Inc. Sells 984 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Freshrealm, Inc. sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $12,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,267,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,351,911. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Apron Stock Performance

Shares of APRN opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -3.11. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $106.23 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 378.95% and a negative net margin of 29.03%.

Institutional Trading of Blue Apron

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Blue Apron from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Blue Apron from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blue Apron

About Blue Apron

(Get Free Report)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.