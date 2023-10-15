Fulcrum Capital LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $291.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $267.86 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

