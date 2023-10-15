Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Purchases $10,940.25 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $10,940.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,094,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,432,848.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 16,029 shares of Funko stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,958.94.

On Thursday, October 5th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 33,994 shares of Funko stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $239,317.76.

On Monday, October 2nd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 9,349 shares of Funko stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $67,780.25.

On Thursday, September 28th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 300 shares of Funko stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $2,172.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 102 shares of Funko stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $739.50.

On Monday, September 11th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 71,399 shares of Funko stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $496,937.04.

On Thursday, September 7th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 7,647 shares of Funko stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $53,605.47.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 125,558 shares of Funko stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $852,538.82.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 8,478 shares of Funko stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $54,767.88.

On Thursday, August 24th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 90,185 shares of Funko stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $546,521.10.

Funko Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $7.53 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $390.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Funko had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. No Street GP LP increased its position in Funko by 13.0% during the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,976,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 342,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Funko by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 231,557 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Funko by 131.4% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Funko by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 160,283 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Funko by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

