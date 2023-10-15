GAM Holding AG Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $237.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.35. The firm has a market cap of $442.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.14.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

