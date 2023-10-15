Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.92.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 101.04%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,169.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,169.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 74,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

