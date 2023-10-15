Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

GENI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

NYSE GENI opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 46.77%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 37.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 218,044 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 26.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 108,874 shares during the period. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

