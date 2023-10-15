Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 475.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,604 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,327,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,770,000 after buying an additional 964,143 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $13,250,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 540.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 704,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 594,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $11,169,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFD opened at $17.90 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

