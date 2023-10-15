Goncagul Icoren Sells 7,500 Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) insider Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $18,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 644,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Goncagul Icoren also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 27th, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $18,975.00.
- On Wednesday, September 13th, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $23,175.00.
- On Wednesday, August 30th, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $24,300.00.
- On Wednesday, August 16th, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $23,550.00.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $23,625.00.
Energy Vault Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NRGV opened at $2.47 on Friday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 42.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.
Energy Vault Company Profile
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.
