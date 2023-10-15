Goncagul Icoren Sells 7,500 Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) insider Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $18,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 644,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Goncagul Icoren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $18,975.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $23,175.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $24,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $23,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $23,625.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRGV opened at $2.47 on Friday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. The business had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 42.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

